Bring in the experts: It’s time to secure your home network

Not all that long ago, managing your home network’s security didn’t involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple.



It’s no long just about protecting the computer on which you may be working from home and the laptops the kids may be using as online school starts. Odds are good you’ve got a few other internet-connected devices around the house -- phones, tablets, game consoles, maybe a “smart” TV or thermostat or refrigerator or light bulb or kid's toy or security camera or video-streaming gadget or voice-activated digital valet.



The average U.S. home now has 11 such devices, according to Deloitte, many of which are vulnerable to hacking. If you don’t want cyber cat burglars traipsing across them, potentially spreading malware or ransomware as they go, you'll want to secure your entire home network.



WHAT ARE THE RISKS?



Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt these simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet.



On average, one in three internet connections from home networks are made through devices other than computers or phones, so there’s lots of opportunity for mischief if you don’t lock your virtual windows to the networked world.



You can do it yourself, but that can be a lot of work, and the potential consequences of any mistakes could be significant. For most people, it makes better sense to pay for a network-protection service, whether offered by your internet provider or another business. Though it will cost you.



HOW DOES THIS WORK?



Think of your home network as a bunch of cans tied to each other with strings. Those are all... 👓 View full article

