Victory Resources kicks off first phase of work program for its Mal-Wen property in British Columbia Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) announced on Tuesday that it kicked off the first phase of its work program for its Mal-Wen property in British Columbia, which is designed to advance to drilling as soon as permitting allows. The Vancouver-headquartered mining firm’s Mal-Wen copper target consists of four wholly-owned contiguous claims for almost 2,000 acres. It lies 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Merritt in the Nicola Valley in the south-central interior of British Columbia. The work program entails Victory exploring for a gold-copper alkalic porphyry deposit on its Mal-Wen property. While there are current drill targets on the property, magnetometer and IP surveys have never been done over the ground between the two main showings consisting of The Mal and the Wen prospects. READ: Victory Resources, which holds a copper project in British Columbia, is actively looking for opportunities in clean energy sector The firm said Phase 1 will begin immediately and is designed to define existing drill targets and locate new ones. It will consist of a magnetometer survey, geological mapping and sampling, as well as permitting towards a drill program. According to Victory Resources, Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of September at a cost ranging between $25,000 and $50,000. Meanwhile, Phase 2 - an IP survey followed by diamond drilling - will be initiated after it gets permits. The Mal-Wen property has six mineral claims and is wholly-owned by Victory Resources. The company said the exploration target is an alkalic porphyry of the "same age and type" as the Afton and Copper Mountain deposits. The property exists within the Nicola rocks and the geologic setting may be similar to that of the Primer prospects, 20 kilometers to the south, where the Nicola rocks are intruded by smaller alkalic intrusive bodies and dikes, rather than a large alkalic stock. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami Dade, Broward County, To Move Onto Phase 2 Starting Monday



Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be moving to Phase 2 of reopening effective Monday Sept. 14. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:17 Published 2 hours ago Miami-Dade And Broward To Move Into Phase 2 Reopening On Monday



Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be moving to Phase 2 of reopening effective Monday Sept. 14. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:51 Published 7 hours ago Lost Wages Assistance Program Begins Today



Starting today, Pennsylvanians out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin receiving an extra $300 per week thanks to the Lost Wages Assistance Program. KDKA's Lisa Washington spoke with the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

