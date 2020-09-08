Global  
 

How children's coronavirus symptoms compare with those of the flu

Business Insider Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Experts say it's still hard to tell the difference between children with coronavirus and those with flu based only on symptoms like fever and vomiting
 Children with COVID-19 are just as likely to suffer from the flu to the same degree. Hospitalization, admittance to ICU, and mechanical ventilation to breathe are very similar rates. Kids with COVID: 17% required hospitalization and 6% were admitted to ICU. Children with the flu: 21% were admitted to...

