How children's coronavirus symptoms compare with those of the flu

Children with COVID-19 are just as likely to suffer from the flu to the same degree. Hospitalization, admittance to ICU, and mechanical ventilation to breathe are very similar rates. Kids with COVID: 17% required hospitalization and 6% were admitted to ICU. Children with the flu: 21% were admitted to...
A new review of existing research is sounding the alarm about children who contract and survive the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, children who suffer heart damage caused by COVID-19 may..