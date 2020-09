President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Pay Tribute To 9/11 Victims



Both President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attack on its 19th anniversary. Tom Wait reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:56 Published 8 hours ago

Woman says a bottle of urine with 'Trump 2020" written on it was thrown at her home



A Farmington Hills woman with signs supporting Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement says she had a bottle filled with urine and Trump 2020 written on it thrown at her home. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:30 Published 10 hours ago