Fuddruckers' parent plans to liquidate restaurant company
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Houston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. (NYSE: LUB), which also operates the Fuddruckers hamburger restaurant brand, will be liquidated and dissolved, the board of directors has decided. Stockholders must still approve the plan, which they will vote on at a special meeting that has yet to be set, according to a Sept. 8 announcement. The company operates a slew of diner-style restaurants in Texas under the Luby's banner, as well as the fast-casual hamburger eatery concept, Fuddruckers. Fuddruckers…