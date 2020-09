Flipkart onboards over 50,000 Kirana stores for personalised e-commerce experience ahead of festive season Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Flipkart said it has significantly expanded its kirana onboarding program to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this