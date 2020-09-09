No fans in the stands for Jaguars' first away game, against Titans
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () There’ll be no fans at the Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20, but there is a rough timeline that needs to be met if the team hopes to have fans at its first home game in October. And one thing that needs to happen: receiving a green light from Mayor John Cooper's office. “If we don’t know probably within the next seven to 10 days, it would just make it difficult to ultimately deliver tickets and get people into the stadium,” Burke Nihill, Titans president…
Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking mechanism for COVID-19 through Apple and Google’s partnerships with the state.