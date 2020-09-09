Chipotle Launches Family TikTok Challenge To Win Free Burritos For A Year
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has introduced a family TikTok challenge, called #ChipotleSponsorUs, offering customers chances to win free burritos for a year. The challenge comes as part of the restaurant chain launching Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app. The new feature makes it easy for a group of people to get exactly what they want in one all-inclusive pick-up or delivery order.
