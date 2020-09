Netflix CEO: Why you should hire "rock stars" Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explains why he hires talent based on the "rock-star principle" and how that has led to lean teams -More- 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert and Therese Are you hiring "Rock Stars"? Netflix CEO: Why you should hire "rock stars" and on paying sky-high salaries: ‘Th… https://t.co/sa4kXZjsMB 6 days ago Mark Habersack Netflix CEO: Why you should hire "rock stars" https://t.co/KNaBkowe0U 1 week ago