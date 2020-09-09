Amazon opens its second Seattle-area Go Grocery store in Redmond Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Amazon.com Inc. is opening another Amazon Go Grocery store in Redmond on Wednesday, the company's second in the Seattle area. Amazon announced its plans for the 13,000-square-foot store in July, but didn't provide an opening date. It's located at 2010 148th Ave. N.E., Suite 160, in a former Sears auto center on a property owned by Regency Centers of Jacksonville, Florida. The store shares the building with a Five Guys burger restaurant and other businesses. Amazon opened its first Amazon Go… 👓 View full article

