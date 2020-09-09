Amazon opens its second Seattle-area Go Grocery store in Redmond

Global  
 

Amazon.com Inc. is opening another Amazon Go Grocery store in Redmond on Wednesday, the company's second in the Seattle area. Amazon announced its plans for the 13,000-square-foot store in July, but didn't provide an opening date. It's located at 2010 148th Ave. N.E., Suite 160, in a former Sears auto center on a property owned by Regency Centers of Jacksonville, Florida. The store shares the building with a Five Guys burger restaurant and other businesses. Amazon opened its first Amazon Go…
