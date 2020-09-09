Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kia Sonet unveiled in Vijayawada

Hindu Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
KIA Motors authorised dealer Simha Motors unveiled the Kia Sonet, the latest offering from the South Korean automobile major, here in the city on Wedn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kia Sonet SUV GT Line: First drive review

Kia Sonet SUV GT Line: First drive review 09:55

 rom the latest iMT technology to more than 30 segment-first features - Kia’s latest offering in India Sonet SUV promises to shake up the sub-compact SUV segment. But does it have enough to take on its rivals Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and others? HT Auto finds out.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kia Sonet GT Line vs Tech Line: Key differences [Video]

Kia Sonet GT Line vs Tech Line: Key differences

Kia Sonet SUV, which is expected to rival Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza, will be offered in two trims - the GT Line and Tech Line. Kia’s other successful model - the Seltos SUV - also has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
First look at Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV [Video]

First look at Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV finally broke cover in production form in a world premiere organised on Friday. Here is a detailed look at the design, specifications, features and more in this first look..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:28Published

Tweets about this