Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s auto hype, Trump’s false drug pledge

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump exaggerated his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices and Democratic rival Joe Biden claimed too much credit for reviving the U.S. auto industry in their latest series of misstatements in the 2020 campaign.

A look at some of their statements Wednesday:

BIDEN: “President Obama and I rescued the auto industry and helped Michigan’s economy come roaring back. Donald Trump squandered it — and hardworking Michiganders are paying the price every day.” — tweet.

THE FACTS: He’s assigning too much credit to the Obama administration for saving the auto industry and overstating it when asserting that Trump “squandered” Michigan’s economy.

As an initial matter, what Obama did was an expansion of the initial, pivotal steps taken by Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush.

In December 2008, General Motors and Chrysler were on the brink of financial collapse. The U.S. was in a deep recession and U.S. auto sales were falling sharply, in part because the 2008-2009 financial crisis made it harder for would-be auto buyers to get a car loan. GM, Chrysler and Ford requested government aid, but Congress voted it down.

With barely a month left in office, Bush authorized $25 billion in loans to GM and Chrysler from the $700 billion bailout fund that was initially intended to save the largest U.S. banks. Ford decided against taking any money. After Obama was inaugurated, he appointed a task force to oversee GM and Chrysler, both of which eventually declared bankruptcy, took an additional roughly $55 billion in aid, and were forced to close many factories and overhaul their operations. All three companies recovered and eventually started adding jobs again.

Trump did not squander Michigan’s economy, although the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA Joe Biden on debating President Trump [Video]

WEB EXTRA Joe Biden on debating President Trump

Joe Biden and President Trump are scheduled to debate three times before election day. The first is September 29. Wednesday during a briefing in Delaware, Mr. Biden said: “ I'd love to have is a..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump Reiterates Call For Candidate Drug Tests Before Presidential Debates [Video]

Trump Reiterates Call For Candidate Drug Tests Before Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump again suggests drug tests for presidential candidates before debates. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

GDW37

G D Williams AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s auto hype, Trump’s false drug pledge https://t.co/xAyWJClvop 1 minute ago

dansewell

Dan Sewell AP Fact Check: Biden overstating roles in auto industry bailout https://t.co/5TcQOJQSZc 18 minutes ago

fallen_lea

mark armentrout So much for Obama/Biden’s auto promises... https://t.co/CSLSML2Mar 1 hour ago

JamieNi68586232

Jamie Nielsen🇺🇸 Yeah he put a lot of time in Michigan to try to save jobs that's why when Trump took over the Auto industry was in… https://t.co/w5fBxsOfAr 1 hour ago

BillIng27090396

Bill Ingram @robreiner Ask the auto industry how much of a friend LYING JOE BIDEN is. How many plants close in 2009 even the on… https://t.co/hZOEfRmbVP 2 days ago

jman7654321

jman FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Claims He’s Not for Gun Confiscation calls Auto wo... https://t.co/rRzahSbWf2 via @YouTube… https://t.co/V05DzvUz2m 1 week ago

JohnAndrewNels2

HuntclubNelly @CNN @StCollinson Fact check: CNN still refusing to report that Biden/Harris campaign is funding ANTIFA fuelled rio… https://t.co/Y6mwJ4ZIkm 1 week ago