United Airlines adds new international destination at SFO
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () United Airlines said Wednesday that it will debut the first nonstop flight from the United States to Bangalore at SFO next spring. The new service, which will connect two international technology hubs, is in addition to United’s (NASDAQ: UAL) route between India’s capital city of New Delhi and San Francisco International Airport. “Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world,”…