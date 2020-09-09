Global  
 

PGE restores power to thousands, turns off power to others as safety measure

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Portland General Electric said it has restored service to 187,000 customers who had lost power to wind-caused line damage over the past two days, but at the same time it had “de-energized” new areas as a precautionary measure. The electric utility, Oregon’s largest, had about 28,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon, mostly in Clackamas County. It said more than 100 crews and field personnel were responding to 1,100 downed power lines. Pacific Power had a similar number of…
