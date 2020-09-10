Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook isn't a 'right-wing echo chamber'
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () In an interview with online news site Axios released on HBO, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company was not a "right-wing echo chamber... everyone can use their voice and can find media that they trust that reflects the opinions and the life experiences that they're having."
AXIOS on HBO- Mark Zuckerberg Impressions on Trump (Clip) - HBO
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares what insights he gained after attending a White House dinner hosted by President Trump. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO #MarkZuckerberg
