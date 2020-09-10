Auteco Minerals renews contract with executive chairman Ray Shorrocks Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has renewed the employment contract with executive chairman Ray Shorrocks with effect from July 1, 2020. Under Shorrocks’ leadership, Auteco has delivered a 1,000,000-ounce inferred resource at 11.3 g/t gold from 2.8 million tonnes at its Pickle Crow Gold Project, in Ontario, Canada. The company is now undertaking an extensive 40,000 metres drilling program to further grow this resource and expects to announce a resource update in the first half of 2021. Shorrocks was appointed on January 28, 2020. Significant experience Shorrocks has more than 27 years’ experience working in investment banking, with past roles including chairman of Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) and Republic Gold Limited. Currently, he is also the non-executive chairman of Galilee Energy Ltd (ASX:GLL) and several private companies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini



The Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 02:13 Published on July 13, 2020

Tweets about this

