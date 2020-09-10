Auteco Minerals renews contract with executive chairman Ray Shorrocks
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has renewed the employment contract with executive chairman Ray Shorrocks with effect from July 1, 2020. Under Shorrocks’ leadership, Auteco has delivered a 1,000,000-ounce inferred resource at 11.3 g/t gold from 2.8 million tonnes at its Pickle Crow Gold Project, in Ontario, Canada. The company is now undertaking an extensive 40,000 metres drilling program to further grow this resource and expects to announce a resource update in the first half of 2021. Shorrocks was appointed on January 28, 2020. Significant experience Shorrocks has more than 27 years’ experience working in investment banking, with past roles including chairman of Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) and Republic Gold Limited. Currently, he is also the non-executive chairman of Galilee Energy Ltd (ASX:GLL) and several private companies.