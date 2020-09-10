Nordstrom makes election day an employee holiday Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Nordstrom is making election day a holiday for all its U.S. employees so they can get to the polls, part of a larger “Make Your Voice Heard" nationwide voter participation initiative launched by the retailer. While Nordstrom stores and operations centers will remain open on Nov. 3, the company will work with employees to set schedules that enable them to get to the polls, the company said. The company will offer employees discounted rides to the polls through Lyft. Pete Nordstrom, president… 👓 View full article

