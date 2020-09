Reliance Reportedly Mulls $20 Bln Stake Sale In Retail Unit To Amazon Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited is in talks to sell 40 percent stake in its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited or RRVL, to Amazon.com Inc. for $20 billion, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, American private equity firm Silver Lake Partners announced its investment of 7,500 crore Indian Rupees or about $1 billion for a 1.75 percent equity stake in RRVL. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EJ Espresso: Delhi metro to resume from Sept; Reliance Retail buys Future Group's Business



The guidelines for Unlock 4.0 are out. Delhi metro to resume from the 7th of September, as per govt officials. The Home Ministry has said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones without.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this