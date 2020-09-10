India's largest company, Reliance Industries, has reportedly offered Amazon a 40% stake in its retail arm for $20 billion

Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most...
Equity benchmark indices erased all morning gains and cracked by over 2 per cent on geopolitical concerns and ahead of the GDP first-quarter data. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by..