8 things you need to know this morning

bizjournals Thursday, 10 September 2020
Good morning Baltimore! Be prepared for showers and potential thunderstorms today, as well as temperatures in the low 80s. Here's the news of the day. Maryland ended its most recent budget year in the black, despite the ongoing pandemic and its devastating economic impacts. It was a welcome surprise after officials predicted back in May that the state could lose $1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020. In the end, the the amount of money coming into the state's general fund fell by about $102.2…
