881,000 jobless claims last week: Some expect number to rise again



U.S. jobless claims fell to 881,000 new claims last week. It's the second time we've seen fewer than a million new claims a week since march. However, layoffs around the country remain elevated. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago

U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M



881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago