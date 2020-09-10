George Floyd family to launch foundation at homelessness event
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () To honor the life of George Floyd, his family is launching a nonprofit foundation that focuses on police reform and racial justice at a homelessness event Floyd attended each year before his death. The ninth annual National Homeless Day event will be held Sept. 13 at 1010 Currie Ave. in Minneapolis following the pre-trial hearing of the Floyd case, according to a press release. The mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, as well as State Sen. John A. Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, and Brooklyn Park…
