Bose's new flagship true wireless earbuds are designed to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro, and you can pre-order them now for $279
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Bose QuietComfort earbuds will hit stores on September 29 for $279. Here's how to pre-order the new noise-cancelling headphones.
