Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites

SeattlePI.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company said on Friday.

“Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified,” Rio Tinto said in a statement.

By mutual agreement, Jacques will step down once a replacement has been appointed or on March 31, whichever happens sooner, the statement said.

Executives Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven will leave the company on Dec. 31.

Rio Tinto announced last month that Jacques would lose $3.5 million in bonuses and Salisbury and Niven around $700,000 each over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years.

Rio Tinto concluded in an internal review last month that there was “no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters.”

But internal documents revealed last week that Rio Tinto had engaged a law firm in case the traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, applied for a court injunction to save the rock shelters

The Western Australian government has promised to update Indigenous heritage laws that allowed Rio Tinto to legally destroy the sacred sites.

Jamie Lowe, chief executive of the National Native Title Council, which represents Australia's traditional owners of the land, said he had called on Rio Tinto to take more action than cutting executive bonuses.

Lowe welcomed the decision to replace the three executives.

“There needs to be a consistent theme of them showing that they are conscious of Aboriginal cultural heritage and its protection,”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rio Tinto CEO to step down over cave blast

Rio Tinto CEO to step down over cave blast 02:07

 Rio Tinto parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner's inadequate initial response. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Indigenous sites in Australia

 Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites...
CBC.ca

Rio Tinto CEO, Other Executives To Resign Over Destruction Of Ancient Rock Shelters In Australia

 Rio Tinto Plc's chief executive officer J-S Jacques and two other executives will step down following criticism of the mining giant's destruction of two ancient...
RTTNews

Rio Tinto CEO goes in wake of ancient site destruction

 Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has announced the departures of chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two other senior executives following the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this