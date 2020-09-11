The Next Chapter: They are full time Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

If you’re dating and you’re over 30, there is a high likelihood of your partner having children. Some people know that dating a parent is not their thing. And that’s great. Swipe left in that case. However plenty of people think they’re ready but there’s a lot they don’t think about. One of the first questions I get is what’s your custody schedule like? “I have my kids full-time.” And the ghosting begins. (Ghosting is disappearing without a word. Poof! They vanish!) For those… 👓 View full article

