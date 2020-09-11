Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will close all stores Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Century 21 Department Stores LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all of its retail locations, the company announced Thursday. The discount department store chain, headquartered in lower Manhattan, is the latest retailer to declare bankruptcy amid the ongoing economic turmoil from the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting shutdowns. Century 21 will start going-out-of-business sales at its 13 stores and on its website. Most of its locations are in the New York City area, including…


