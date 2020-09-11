How the pandemic is taking a bite out of the Panthers' fiscal playbook Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The story of the 2020 Carolina Panthers season was going to be all about change. No Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly or Greg Olsen. No Ron Rivera. No Jerry Richardson statue in front of Bank of America Stadium. No fans, however, is now the headline because of its impact on the bottom line. Sunday’s home opener will be played in front of 75,000 empty seats after local and state health officials declined to allow spectators because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Industry analysts said the NFL, the nation’s… 👓 View full article

