UK Economy Continues Recovery In July Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The UK economy expanded for the third straight month in July as lockdown measures continued to ease though it has still only recovered just over half of the lost output caused by the coronavirus . Gross domestic product expanded 6.6 percent in July from June, when it gained 8.7 percent, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. GDP was forecast to climb 6.7 percent. ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article