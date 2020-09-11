Global  
 

Chamath Palihapitiya’s next ‘blank check’ target could be Opendoor

Friday, 11 September 2020
Residential property marketplace operator Opendoor Labs Inc. is reportedly in advanced talks to go public through a merger with one of venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya's "blank check" companies. Bloomberg cited unnamed sources in a report on Thursday that said Palihapitiya's Palo Alto-based Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II is discussing raising fresh equity to help fund the deal. It said that the combined company would be valued at around $5 billion in the deal. San Francisco-based Opendoor…
