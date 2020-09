Sebi raises investment corpus for multicap funds Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on Friday tweaked asset allocation framework for multicap mutual funds, asking such funds to have a minimum corpus of 75 per cent invested in equities as against the present mandate of 65 per cent. 👓 View full article

