Now, buy any general insurance cover with just an OTP Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Buying an insurance policy will no longer be an onerous affair. Now, you will be able to buy any non-life insurance policy, such as health or motor cover, just with the help of a one-time password (OTP) received on your mobile number validated by the insurance company. 👓 View full article

