Now, buy any general insurance cover with just an OTP
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Buying an insurance policy will no longer be an onerous affair. Now, you will be able to buy any non-life insurance policy, such as health or motor cover, just with the help of a one-time password (OTP) received on your mobile number validated by the insurance company.
Amazon is launching car and bike insurance in India. The insurance can be purchased through Amazon Pay. Customers will be able to purchase policies in as little as 2 minutes, without having to complete..