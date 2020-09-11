Global  
 

Now, buy any general insurance cover with just an OTP

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Buying an insurance policy will no longer be an onerous affair. Now, you will be able to buy any non-life insurance policy, such as health or motor cover, just with the help of a one-time password (OTP) received on your mobile number validated by the insurance company.
