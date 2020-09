Facebook board member Peter Thiel reportedly had dinner with a key white nationalist figure in 2016 and said he 'really enjoyed' meeting him Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The revelation is likely to contribute to internal tensions at Facebook, where employees have protested far-right organizing on the platform. 👓 View full article

