Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: Istanbul imposes new coronavirus restrictions

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
ISTANBUL — Istanbul’s governor has introduced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, banning all boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings.

In a statement late Friday, the governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. The statement said the restrictions were needed because precautions like physical distancing were not being adequately heeded and the virus’ spread had increased.

Istanbul, with about 16 million residents, is Turkey’s most populous city. Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but has intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

On Friday, the health ministry announced 56 deaths and 1,671 new cases, bringing the total death toll to 6,951 and number of cases to nearly 290,000.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. Can it stay that way?

— Venice Film Festival closes amid cheers for daring to open amid coronavirus

— UN General Assembly approves pandemic resolution; US, Israel object

— Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PRAGUE — The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the Czech Republic, infecting a record number of people in one day for the third time this week.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in the new confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1,447...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families

Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families 00:39

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new coronavirus restrictions will have animpact on larger families, after the Government announced it was introducing aban on groups bigger than six people meeting from Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 462 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. A record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
New Bedford Church Fined $1800 For Violating COVID Restrictions [Video]

New Bedford Church Fined $1800 For Violating COVID Restrictions

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus live updates: Model predicts 410K US deaths by January; Labor Day weekend brings risk; South Dakota stages state fair

 Labor Day weekend presents risks, experts say. New Zealand extends restrictions. More than 100 Iowa schools report cases. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Latest coronavirus figures for each part of Cambridgeshire

 The new figures come after the government set out new restrictions yesterday (September 9)
Cambridge News

Coronavirus digest: UK implements tough new restrictions

 Following spike in cases, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting. Meanwhile, Israel began a week-long campaign of evening curfews and school...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this