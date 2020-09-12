Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK 'carve-up'

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has strongly defended his government's plan to override sections of the Brexit deal he negotiated with the European Union, arguing that the EU has an “extreme” interpretation of the treaty that could jeopardize the U.K.'s future.

In a column published Saturday in The Daily Telegraph, Johnson said the government's Internal Market Bill is needed to end EU threats to impose a “blockade” in the Irish Sea that the prime minister asserted could “carve up our country.”

The legislation, which the British government has conceded violates international law in places, has prompted a furious outcry within the EU and Johnson's Conservative Party. British lawmakers are expected to debate it next week.

With the government showing no sign of changing course, there are real concerns that ongoing talks on a future trade deal between the U.K. and the EU could collapse within weeks. If that happens, tariffs and other impediments to trade will be imposed by both sides at the start of 2021.

The furor is largely based on the fact that the bill would diminish the EU’s previously agreed oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland in the event a trade agreement isn't secured.

Michael Gove, a senior member of Johnson's Cabinet, told Sky News on Saturday that the government needs to take out an “insurance policy.”

The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but it is in a Brexit transition period that effectively sees it benefit from the bloc's tariff-free trade until the end of the year while a future relationship is negotiated. Even before the latest standoff, discussions between the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, had made very little progress.

One major element of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill 01:31

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister [Video]

Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney did not mince his words when questioned by Euronews' Shona Murray on the latest Brexit furore.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:12Published
Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding [Video]

Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding

Sajjad Karim says the attempt to override the Withdrawal Agreement is 'an absolute non-starter'.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Minister admits proposed change to Brexit deal would breach international law

 A Government plan to override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels would breach international law, a senior minister has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NPR

Nicola Sturgeon blasts UK trade role for ‘sexist, climate change denier’

Nicola Sturgeon blasts UK trade role for ‘sexist, climate change denier’ Boris Johnson picked Abbott to sit as joint president of the UK's Board of Trade after Brexit.
Daily Record


Tweets about this