Asia Today: India cases climb to 4.75M as recovery improves

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally to 4.75 million.

The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586.

Even as infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world, the number of people recovering from the virus has also risen sharply. The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.77% and nearly 70,000 recoveries have been reported every day in the month of September, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry attributed India’s COVID-19 recovery pace to aggressive testing and prompt surveillance, but experts say India needs to test more due to its huge population. It’s climbed to the second worst-hit country behind the United States, and is now testing more than 1 million people every day.

India’s Parliament is expected to resume work on Monday with strict physical distancing. Parliament adjourned in March just before a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the pandemic.

The harsh lockdown caused a severe economic crisis, with India’s economy contracting nearly 24% in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Domestic air travel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year and the city underwent a draconian 76-day lockdown as its hospitals struggled to deal with a tidal wave of cases that required the rapid construction of field hospitals. Since reopening in early April, life has gradually returned to normal and numbers of domestic flights serving the city, as well as the number of...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News 01:23

 India reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. A record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally past 45 lakh. The latest surge...

