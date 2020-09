A.J. Green tops the list among Cincinnati Bengals' highest-paid players in 2020 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The NFL kicked off its season earlier this week. For the Cincinnati Bengals, the upcoming season brings with it a series of changes, including who ranks as team's highest-paid player. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The other Bengals weapons



When Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow steps under center in Week 1 against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium, he'll have plenty of weapons to pass to. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:53 Published 5 days ago Bengals Practice Report



AS THE NFL SEASON APPROACHES -- FANS ARE EAGER TO SEE THIS YEAR'S BENGALS TEAM ON THE FIELD... AFTER AN OFF-SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY DRAFTING NEW FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK, JOE BURROW. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:17 Published on August 17, 2020

Tweets about this