Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Away' to 'Sister, Sister'

Business Insider Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Netflix's most popular TV shows this week also included recent hits like "Cobra Kai," "Lucifer," and "The Umbrella Academy."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming September 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming September 2020

Hooray for new content! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most buzzworthy and compelling series and films about to arrive on streaming services.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:18Published
Netflix to stream classic black sitcoms [Video]

Netflix to stream classic black sitcoms

Netflix has announced it is adding seven classic African-American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s. The list includes shows like Sister Sister, Moesha, and The Game. The sitcoms will all start..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this