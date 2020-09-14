Trump and Biden seek an electoral edge from an unlikely source: college football
Monday, 14 September 2020 () President Trump's lobbying campaign to revive Big 10 football, amplified with Twitter blasts, and the advertisements of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, blaming Trump for empty stadiums signal the potential potency of college football among some voters in the coming election.
A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters.
Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump.
