Trump and Biden seek an electoral edge from an unlikely source: college football

bizjournals Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President Trump's lobbying campaign to revive Big 10 football, amplified with Twitter blasts, and the advertisements of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, blaming Trump for empty stadiums signal the potential potency of college football among some voters in the coming election.
