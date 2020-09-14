U.S. mortgage rates plunge to new historic lows Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

U.S. mortgage rates hit another milestone setting a new historic low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86 percent for the week ending Sept. 10 — down from a rate of 2.93 percent last week. The current rates are the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.56 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market.


