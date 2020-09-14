Global  
 

U.S. mortgage rates plunge to new historic lows

bizjournals Monday, 14 September 2020
U.S. mortgage rates hit another milestone setting a new historic low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86 percent for the week ending Sept. 10 — down from a rate of 2.93 percent last week. The current rates are the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.56 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have hit another record low due to a late summer slowdown in…
U.S. mortgage rates hover near historic lows

 The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.93 percent for the week ending Sept. 3 — up slightly from a rate of 2.91 percent last week.
bizjournals

US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 2.86%, its 9th record-low of 2020

 The housing market's health has persisted through the pandemic as record-low rates drive strong sales of new and existing homes.
Business Insider


