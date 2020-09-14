MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke inside when it opens Sept. 30, said Anton Nikodemus, president and chief operating officer of the 3,000-room property that many remember as the Monte Carlo casino-hotel.



“We’re making the facility completely non-smoking because of continued guest requests,” he said. The property also includes the upscale NoMad hotel, which will open, and the 5,200-seat Park Theater, which remains closed due to a COVID-19 ban on crowds.



Moving to smoke-free is hardly a gamble, Nikodemus said: “We believe there is a high level of pent-up demand to have a non-smoking casino, especially here in Las Vegas."



The move by the city’s largest casino employer is a turning point in a city known for neon lights and tourists lighting up even if they can’t at home. Smoking and secondhand smoke has in the past sparked lawsuits and intense political debate.



“The tradition has been that you go to Las Vegas to do things that are bad for you,” said Michael Green, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor whose father was a blackjack dealer for 30 years at old Las Vegas casinos, including the Stardust and Showboat.



“COVID-19 is forcing us to rethink a lot of things. Maybe this is one,” Green said. “I think there might be a better reaction now, while people are asked to wear masks.”



Neighboring states including California have strict smoking bans. In 2006, Nevada voters were offered two smoking initiatives and passed the Clean Indoor Air Act to ban smoking in many public places — but not casinos, bars, taverns, strip clubs, smoke shops and private residences. A... LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke inside when it opens Sept. 30, said Anton Nikodemus, president and chief operating officer of the 3,000-room property that many remember as the Monte Carlo casino-hotel.“We’re making the facility completely non-smoking because of continued guest requests,” he said. The property also includes the upscale NoMad hotel, which will open, and the 5,200-seat Park Theater, which remains closed due to a COVID-19 ban on crowds.Moving to smoke-free is hardly a gamble, Nikodemus said: “We believe there is a high level of pent-up demand to have a non-smoking casino, especially here in Las Vegas."The move by the city’s largest casino employer is a turning point in a city known for neon lights and tourists lighting up even if they can’t at home. Smoking and secondhand smoke has in the past sparked lawsuits and intense political debate.“The tradition has been that you go to Las Vegas to do things that are bad for you,” said Michael Green, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor whose father was a blackjack dealer for 30 years at old Las Vegas casinos, including the Stardust and Showboat.“COVID-19 is forcing us to rethink a lot of things. Maybe this is one,” Green said. “I think there might be a better reaction now, while people are asked to wear masks.”Neighboring states including California have strict smoking bans. In 2006, Nevada voters were offered two smoking initiatives and passed the Clean Indoor Air Act to ban smoking in many public places — but not casinos, bars, taverns, strip clubs, smoke shops and private residences. A... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fat Tuesday on Las Vegas Strip closed by the county



Fat Tuesday at Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip has been closed by the county. According to a spokesperson for the county, the emergency suspension took effect on Sept. 6. The county says that.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 5 days ago MGM offers free attractions for locals



Here's a pretty good deal for locals. The MGM is offering free tickets to some of its attractions all month long. You can get into the Marvel Avengers Station and the Hunger Games Exhibit for free on.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 5 days ago Unions reach agreement with casino operators



Unions reach an agreement with casino operators MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment over benefits and ability to be rehired after layoffs. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

