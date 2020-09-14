'Godspell' transforms itself into roaming show in pandemic production
Monday, 14 September 2020 () The restrictions caused by Covid-19 are inspiring all kinds of unusual performances. This weekend, The Carnegie in Covington, Kentucy partnered with Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton, Ohio to mount a “walking tour” production of “Godspell.” How did they do it? “By letting ourselves be open to innovation,” said director Maggie Perrino, in her sixth season at the Carnegie. You might remember the 1971 Stephen Schwartz musical based on the Gospel according to Matthew, with its flower-child…