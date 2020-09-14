Global  
 

A new Apple News+ bundle could be coming as soon as Tuesday — but don’t look for it to be a gamechanger

NiemanLab Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Apple News — which comes pre-installed on every iPhone in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia — is a pretty useful source of readership and traffic for a lot of news organizations. But Apple News+ — its $10/month subscription plan that includes content from a few newspapers and hundreds of magazines — has been a...
News video: Apple's New Subscription Service Bundle, CBS All Access' Rebrand to Paramount+ & More News | THR News

Apple's New Subscription Service Bundle, CBS All Access' Rebrand to Paramount+ & More News | THR News 01:48

 Apple is bundling together some of its subscription services together for a discount, a 'Godfather' series is headed to CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ and the first look at season two of 'The Mandalorian' is here.

