Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aequus Pharmaceuticals files new medical device licenses for Evolve dry eye products in Canada

Proactive Investors Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CEV:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) announced Monday that it has submitted new medical device license (MDL) applications to Health Canada for two Evolve dry eye products.  Aequus and UK-based Medicom Healthcare entered into a license agreement in March 2019, granting Aequus exclusive rights to commercialize the Evolve product line in Canada. “Today marks an important milestone for Aequus, as these are our first licensed products we submit to Health Canada as an organization, versus partnered products we support with promotional efforts only,” said Aequus CEO Doug Janzen in a statement. READ: Aequus Pharmaceuticals posts second-highest quarterly revenue as demand grows for opthalmic and transplant products “The two products included in this initial multi-product submission for Evolve were selected to provide a range of solutions for patients with varying intensities of dry eye. We are looking forward to bringing the Evolve dry eye line into Canada, which reinforces our responsiveness to physician and patient feedback on the need for more preservative-free options. With this launch, we will further enrich our offering and commitment in the eye care space in Canada,” Janzen added.  Grant Larsen, chief commercial officer at Aequus, noted that the Evolve products have been proven effective in other markets including the UK and Europe.  “We are ready to launch and look forward to bringing these products to Canada, ” he added.  The two Evolve products were submitted for approval with Health Canada as Class II medical devices. According to the agency, the target review time for a Class II MDL application is typically 20 days.  Aequus said it is moving ahead with plans in accordance with the 20-day timeline but acknowledged that review timing may be affected by factors out of its control such as backlogs caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: You Probably Already Have All You Need To Banish Those Eye Bags And Racoon Rings

You Probably Already Have All You Need To Banish Those Eye Bags And Racoon Rings 00:37

 Puffy eyes and stuffed-full bags under them are a beauty concern familiar to pretty much everyone over 21. The skin under the eyes is quite thin, so it's susceptible to swelling and sagging over time. Also, a tendency towards puffiness can be hereditary. Still, Allure reports there are a number of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hershey rolls out new products for holiday season [Video]

Hershey rolls out new products for holiday season

Hershey will celebrate the holidays with a plenty of products this year. One is a new flavor of Hershey's kisses, the sugar cookie kiss. There will also be two new interactive candy bars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
New products on the way from Apple [Video]

New products on the way from Apple

New gadgets are on the way from Apple. Topping the list are two new watches with new health monitoring features including blood oxygen level tracking.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
WEB EXTRA: Apple Introduces New Products [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Apple Introduces New Products

Apple just announced a new Apple Watch, iPad and iPad Air. The product launch event looked a little different than the usual apple unveilings, it was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this