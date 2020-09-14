Thunderbird Entertainment praises Molly of Denali's Television Critics Association award Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCMKTS:THBRF) is celebrating after its series Molly of Denali won the 2020 Television Critics Association award for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming. The Canadian production firm congratulated the entire cast and crew of the children’s television series in a statement, calling it a “groundbreaking” animated program – the first nationally broadcast to feature a Native American lead character. READ: Thunderbird Entertainment Group reveals production has begun on season five of hit series Kim's Convenience "Molly is an authentic voice, and the series has become renowned for its representation and inclusion. To be acknowledged by the TCA, an organization that has been helping curate the best content on television for decades, is a tremendous honour and a testament to the incredible talent and dedicated partnerships behind this production," said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Thunderbird’s CEO. The program is co-produced by Atomic Cartoons, Thunderbird’s kids and family division, along with GPH Boston and airs on PBS KIDS and CBC Kids. Molly of Denali also received a prestigious Peabody award, which recognizes achievements in broadcasting, in the Children’s and Youth Category in 2020. Thunderbird produces award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

