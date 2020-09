Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage To $17/hour Starting October Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. announced that it is raising the minimum full-time hourly wage to $17, effective October 1. The company, which currently operates 923 retail stores stocked with over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products, said earlier, it had raised the full-time minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2014.