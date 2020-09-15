Global  
 

Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods' ex-wife, sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Elin Nordegren, the former wife of golf superstar Tiger Woods, sold her oceanfront mansion in North Palm Beach to Russell Weiner, the billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy. The home at 12520 Seminole Road totals 23,176 square feet and sold for $28.64 million. The price equated to $1,236 per square foot. Todd Peter and Cristina Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the deal. Nordegren acquired the 1.39-acre lot along the beach for $12.25 million in 2011, demolished an older house,…
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Palm Beach County school bus drivers voice concerns about first day of work

Palm Beach County school bus drivers voice concerns about first day of work 02:24

 Palm Beach County school bus drivers will begin their routes picking up ESE students who are returning to brick and mortar instruction.

