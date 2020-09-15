Global  
 

Denton e-bike company Bunch Bikes sees rise in demand amid pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Between lockdown orders and work-from-home measures, COVID-19 has created a surge in demand for bicycles. And as people and cities look for ways to utilize the open roads left behind by declining vehicle traffic, Denton-based electric cargo bike maker Bunch Bikes sees that trend continuing and sees its product poised to help bring Scandinavian-style bike culture to the U.S. “The first time [I saw]… one of these bikes and I saw kids in it, I did this like double take like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve…
