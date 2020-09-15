Global  
 

Former Shell Oil president: Middle East peace deal 'great day' for energy

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Former Shell Oil president John Hofmeister discussed how Trump's Middle East peace deal is a "godsend" to this world and for energy.
 The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

