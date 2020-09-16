|
Trump floats 'herd mentality' coronavirus strategy — instead of immunity — and insists that the disease that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans will disappear
"You'll develop like a herd mentality, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen," the preisdent said during an ABC News town hall.
