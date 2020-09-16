India surpasses 5 million coronavirus cases, 82,066 deaths Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )





The Health Ministry reported 90,123 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the nation’s confirmed total to 5,020,359, about 0.35% of its nearly 1.4 billion population. It said 1,290 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 82,066.



India's total coronavirus caseload is closing in on the United States' highest tally of more than 6.6 million cases and expected to surpass it within weeks. NEW DELHI (AP) — India' coronavirus confirmed cases crossed 5 million on Wednesday, still soaring and testing the country's feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.


